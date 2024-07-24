Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,900 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $121,847,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $54,047,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 391,848 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 752,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,623,000 after acquiring an additional 177,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,203,000 after acquiring an additional 168,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

