Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,363 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,119,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. William Blair began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.