Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,552 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $173,280,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.74.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

