Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,152 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.