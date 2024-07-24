Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,309 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Up 0.4 %

ALLE stock opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

