Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,938 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

REG stock opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

