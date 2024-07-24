Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after buying an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,881,000 after buying an additional 599,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 382,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.