Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,366 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock worth $19,949,967. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

