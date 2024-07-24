Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,464.04

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,464.04 ($18.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,587.50 ($20.53). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,573.50 ($20.35), with a volume of 741,632 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.99) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($21.34) to GBX 1,700 ($21.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
In related news, insider Andrew King bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.39) per share, with a total value of £299.80 ($387.74). In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King purchased 20 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.39) per share, with a total value of £299.80 ($387.74). Also, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.98) per share, for a total transaction of £77,250 ($99,909.47). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,551. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
