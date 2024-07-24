Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Lowered by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,994 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. 1,289,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

