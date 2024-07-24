Morgan Stanley Boosts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $34.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YELP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.59. 89,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 301,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,126 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

