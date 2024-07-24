MSCI Inc. (MSCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 on August 30th

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

MSCI has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSCI to earn $16.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

MSCI stock traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.93. 67,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,205. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.40.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.64.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

