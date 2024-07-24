MSCI Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

MSCI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSCI to earn $16.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

MSCI stock opened at $540.22 on Wednesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.28 and its 200-day moving average is $524.40.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.64.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

