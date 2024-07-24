MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.
MSCI Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $545.84 on Wednesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.28 and a 200-day moving average of $524.40.
MSCI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on MSCI
Insider Activity
In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About MSCI
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MSCI
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Skids Into a Buying Opportunity But Don’t Buy it Yet
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Steel Leader’s Stock Being Dragged Down By Falling Prices
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- This Parcel Delivery Stock’s Dip Signals a Buy, But Be Patient
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.