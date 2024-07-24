MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $545.84 on Wednesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.28 and a 200-day moving average of $524.40.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.64.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

