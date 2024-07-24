NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 18.68%.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NC opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.98. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.73%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $33,119.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

