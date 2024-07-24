Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,638 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $277,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $22,123,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $681,379.05.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32.

On Monday, April 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $380,383.76.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $117.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Natera by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 168.0% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,903,000 after buying an additional 265,706 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.