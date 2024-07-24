National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.60, but opened at $43.05. National Bank shares last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 9,378 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

