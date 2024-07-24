NatWest Group (NWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect NatWest Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NWG stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.