Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.71

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.71 and traded as high as $51.09. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 112,494 shares trading hands.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.59 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

