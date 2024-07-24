Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.60 and last traded at C$18.60. Approximately 816,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 283,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.54.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.93. The company has a market cap of C$835.51 million, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.29.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

