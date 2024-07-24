Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Shares Up 0.3%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 11,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 71,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Newcore Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.