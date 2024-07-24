Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Raised by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267,871. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

