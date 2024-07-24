NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Trading 11.4% Higher

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 187,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 784% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

NEXGEL Stock Up 11.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

NEXGEL Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of NEXGEL as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

