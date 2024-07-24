NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Trading 11.4% Higher

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 187,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 784% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%.
NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.
