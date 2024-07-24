NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. 28,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 387,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

NextPlat Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.84.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

