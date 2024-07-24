NFI Group (NFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect NFI Group to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%.
NFI Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$16.77 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
