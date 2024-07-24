Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,764 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DV opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DV shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

