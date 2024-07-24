Nicole Cherie Mcgrath Sells 1,500 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $20,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at $476,433.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicole Cherie Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steelcase alerts:

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of Steelcase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $219,541.06.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,153,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after buying an additional 387,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after buying an additional 352,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $8,215,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 387,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 266,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCS

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.