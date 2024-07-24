Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 165401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,656.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,433 shares of company stock valued at $59,858 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 93.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

