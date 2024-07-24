NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) PT Raised to $150.00

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $4.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NuCana Stock Performance

NCNA stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. NuCana has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.31) by $3.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Featured Articles

