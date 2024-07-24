NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Major Shareholder Yumei Liu Buys 542,517 Shares

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yumei Liu bought 542,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $797,499.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 626,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,414.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NuZee Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NUZE opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.05. NuZee, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 537.84% and a negative net margin of 247.67%.

Institutional Trading of NuZee

NuZee Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in NuZee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUZE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 9.20% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

