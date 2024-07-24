NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $14,287,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,414,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,089,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $14,667,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $15,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $15,256,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $15,004,800.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.80) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

