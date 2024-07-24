Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $430.44

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 430.44 ($5.57) and traded as high as GBX 434.80 ($5.62). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 430.80 ($5.57), with a volume of 3,162,568 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.93) to GBX 260 ($3.36) in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.82) to GBX 380 ($4.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
