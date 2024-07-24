Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $430.44

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 430.44 ($5.57) and traded as high as GBX 434.80 ($5.62). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 430.80 ($5.57), with a volume of 3,162,568 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.93) to GBX 260 ($3.36) in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.82) to GBX 380 ($4.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ocado Group

Ocado Group Stock Performance

About Ocado Group

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 350.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 430.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,080.79 and a beta of 1.73.

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.