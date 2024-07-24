OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

