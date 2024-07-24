Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 179,687 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68.

Okta Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4,141.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

