Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Linda Johnson Rice Sells 488 Shares

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Linda Johnson Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after buying an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after buying an additional 165,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after buying an additional 186,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,370,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,051,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

