ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 856.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,455 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of ON24 worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Stock Performance

ON24 stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 3,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,917.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 736,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,441,191.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $144,459.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,102,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,883,075.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,144 shares of company stock valued at $493,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company's stock.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

