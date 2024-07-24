OneMain (OMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect OneMain to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneMain Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

