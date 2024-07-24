Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 4,129 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 226,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 423,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day moving average of $191.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.