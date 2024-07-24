OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,333,403 shares in the company, valued at $108,702,271.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

OPKO Health Stock Down 1.7 %

OPK opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.65. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in OPKO Health by 107.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 648,569 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 211,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

