Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $566,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Company Profile
The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.