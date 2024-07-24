Option Care Health (OPCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPCH opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

