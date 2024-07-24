Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.46 and last traded at $60.46. Approximately 16,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $269,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,485 shares of company stock valued at $76,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Orange County Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

