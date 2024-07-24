Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 284 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,287.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,300.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,219.06.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

