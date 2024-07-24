Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 3,523 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 100.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,183,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,075,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 978,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,047,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $140.20 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

