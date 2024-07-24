Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $70.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

