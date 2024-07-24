Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 746 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $100,120,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Illumina stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

