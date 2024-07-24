Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.0% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 969,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after purchasing an additional 154,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

