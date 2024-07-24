Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 326,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 432,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,170 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

