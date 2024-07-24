Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 14,519 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 398,306 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,415,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maravai LifeSciences

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

