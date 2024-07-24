Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,941 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,274 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,246 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 39.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $265,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.8 %

COIN opened at $257.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,129,388.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,676 shares of company stock worth $61,093,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

